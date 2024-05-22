Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $133.39. 344,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

