Steem One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.13 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $128.20 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,884.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.00715611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00123191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00194469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00095146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,418,026 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

