Stephen Johnston Sells 3,239 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,834. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,557,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

