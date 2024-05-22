Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

STER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair cut Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ STER opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

