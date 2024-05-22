Stifel Nicolaus Trims Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Target Price to $286.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $286.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.10.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $242.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.54. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

