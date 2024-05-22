Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,135 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 227% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,153 call options.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 10,054,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

