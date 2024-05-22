Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Viasat Put Options (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,307 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,243 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

VSAT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 1,342,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Viasat has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Viasat by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Viasat by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

