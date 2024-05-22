Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of 276% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,280 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 12,828,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,568. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

