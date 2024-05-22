StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

