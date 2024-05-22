StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Avinger Trading Down 3.3 %
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
