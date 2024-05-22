StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

RVP opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 109,367 shares of company stock valued at $117,644. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

