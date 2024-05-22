StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Up 2.3 %
UAMY opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.56. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
