StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NTWK stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

