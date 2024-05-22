StockNews.com Lowers TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $1.49 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

