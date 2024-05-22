Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 7.2%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 277,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 932,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

The company has a market cap of $826.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 2,447,543 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,738,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 291,443 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

