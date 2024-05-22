Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.12

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 19714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 14.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.