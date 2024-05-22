Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.42.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.33. 1,445,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,888. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

