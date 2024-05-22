Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.42.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,888. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.