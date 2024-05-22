SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

