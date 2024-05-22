SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Featured Stories
