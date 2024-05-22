Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $873.55 and last traded at $874.11. 2,452,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,092,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $887.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $907.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.59.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.