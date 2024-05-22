Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $71.69 and last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 31689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,574. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

