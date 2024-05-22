Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 171,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 81,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Symphony International Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a current ratio of 21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

