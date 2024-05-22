Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

