Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.24 and last traded at $153.09. Approximately 3,830,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,001,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $811.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.