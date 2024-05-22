TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

Several research firms have commented on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,235.76 and a beta of 0.12.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

