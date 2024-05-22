TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

Several research firms have commented on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,235.76 and a beta of 0.12.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

