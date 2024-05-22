Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $52.15. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 168,192 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.