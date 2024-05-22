Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $52.15. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 168,192 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.10.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
