Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.96.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

