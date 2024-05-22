Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.
Target Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.96.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
