Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Target Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE TGT traded down $13.67 on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. 5,183,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.96.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

