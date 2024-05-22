Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.
Target Trading Down 8.8 %
NYSE TGT traded down $13.67 on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. 5,183,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.96.
In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
