Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSHA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $540.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.