Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 44.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $540.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

