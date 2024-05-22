Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.07 Per Share

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 2.0742 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69.
Teleperformance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $89.10.
About Teleperformance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teleperformance
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Reddit’s OpenAI Partnership Brings a Fresh New Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.