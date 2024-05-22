Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.07 Per Share

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 2.0742 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

