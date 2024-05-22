TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.30

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 29241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$893.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

