TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $169.10 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00057097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000992 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,016,559 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,560,690 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

