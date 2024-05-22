Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,161,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,668,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

