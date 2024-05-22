Tezos Market Cap Reaches $954.49 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $954.49 million and $41.45 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000901 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000766 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,003,232,024 coins and its circulating supply is 982,666,265 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

