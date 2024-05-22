The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 522.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. 603,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,645. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

