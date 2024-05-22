The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

The European Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EEA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

