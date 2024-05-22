The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
GDV opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
