The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GUT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,090. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
