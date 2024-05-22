The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lessened by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $229,863,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KR opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

