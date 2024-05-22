The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.37) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,271 ($28.86).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 2,192 ($27.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,490.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.88), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($48,364.06). Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

