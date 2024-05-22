The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,271 ($28.86).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEIR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.37) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

LON WEIR traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,176 ($27.66). The company had a trading volume of 310,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,615. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.09). The firm has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,488.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.88), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($48,364.06). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.