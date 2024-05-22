The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,271 ($28.86).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEIR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.37) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.88), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($48,364.06). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
