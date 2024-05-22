Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $715.33 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $715.33 million and $12.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00057245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,555,649,800 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

