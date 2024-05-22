Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 16,370 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

