Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

