Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,510 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMIL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS FMIL opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

