Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 119.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 148.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $88.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

