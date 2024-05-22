Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.64% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,358,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,150,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,904.7% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,585 shares during the period.

Shares of TCAF opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

