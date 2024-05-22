Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after acquiring an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,417,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

