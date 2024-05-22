Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 311,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

