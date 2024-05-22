Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

